Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Methanex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

