Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

