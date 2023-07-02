Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

