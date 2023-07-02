Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,701 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

