Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,776 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

