Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

