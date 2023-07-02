Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 261 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock worth $9,901,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $485.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $488.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.02 and its 200 day moving average is $404.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

