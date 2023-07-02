Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,798 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 93,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 266,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

