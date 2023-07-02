Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 68,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

