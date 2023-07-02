Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 130.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 in the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

