Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 183,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $181.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.07 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

