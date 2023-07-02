Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $265.52 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.09.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.84.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.