Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 97,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $922.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

