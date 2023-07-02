Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 19,160 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11,030.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 513,579 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

