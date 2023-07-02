Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 21,957 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

