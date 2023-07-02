Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,404 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CF opened at $69.42 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

