Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,404 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 67.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.