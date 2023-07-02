Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,087 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $160.75 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

