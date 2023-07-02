Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,233 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Amphenol by 29.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amphenol by 43.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8,372.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

