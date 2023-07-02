Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 91,831 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,831 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 748,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

HIMX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

