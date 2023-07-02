Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 973 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.02 and its 200-day moving average is $235.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

