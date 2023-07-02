Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.51 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

