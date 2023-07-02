Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $271.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $329.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.40 and a 200-day moving average of $283.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

