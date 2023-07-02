ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Given a C$0.85 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.85 price objective by Cormark in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.69% from the stock’s current price.
ROK Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CVE ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33.
ROK Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ROK Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.