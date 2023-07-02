ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Given a C$0.85 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.85 price objective by Cormark in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.69% from the stock’s current price.

ROK Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVE ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in Western Canada. It also offers crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Petrodorado Energy Ltd. and changed its name to ROK Resources Inc in January 2020. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

