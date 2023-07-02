Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.41.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

