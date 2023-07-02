Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.69

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.69 and traded as high as $93.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $92.91, with a volume of 548,914 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.