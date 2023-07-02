Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

