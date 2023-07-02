Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 48.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

