Scotiabank Trims Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price to $17.90

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $20.40 to $17.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Millicom International Cellular from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Millicom International Cellular from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

