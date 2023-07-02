Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,071 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in SEA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,022,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in SEA by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

