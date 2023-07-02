Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.64.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.