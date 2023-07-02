Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0989 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

