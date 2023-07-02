Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

