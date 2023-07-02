Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

