Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

