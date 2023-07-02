Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

