Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 500.com

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reiterated by 500.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Selina Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLNA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Selina Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $49.49.
Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selina Hospitality will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Selina Hospitality Company Profile
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
