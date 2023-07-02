Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 500.com

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reiterated by 500.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Selina Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selina Hospitality will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the first quarter worth $86,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

