ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.