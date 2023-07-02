Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

