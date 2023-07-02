Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shell were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

