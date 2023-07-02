Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $290.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.84.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $265.52 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

