Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $281.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

