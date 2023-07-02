Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Grows By 146.3%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the May 31st total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.