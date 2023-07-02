Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops By 40.3%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agrify Price Performance

AGFY stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

