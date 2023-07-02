Short Interest in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Rises By 91.2%

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $394,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AAPU opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.1403 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

