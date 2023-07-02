Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 63.2%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

FORW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

