Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 63.2%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
FORW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Forwardly
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forwardly
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.