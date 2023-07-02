Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Expands By 65.4%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 393.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 234,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.98. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

