Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Grows By 66.0%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDHG stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

