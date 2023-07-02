Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Expands By 66.5%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the May 31st total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Friday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Internet and Entertainment, and Investment and Incubation segments. The company provides GREE, a social networking services (SNS) platform, and social games and diverse content closely linked with SNS, offering a variety of entertainment related elements centered on user-to-user communication; and develops and operates app games for smartphones under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands to app delivery platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.