Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Expands By 64.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.